Chad Kelly sued by Von Miller's videographer for alleged assault

The repercussions from Von Miller's Denver Broncos Halloween party in October 2018 are continuing for Western New York native Chad Kelly.

Kelly, the Broncos' backup quarterback at the time, is being sued by Miller's personal videographer, who is accusing Kelly of assaulting him and breaking his nose, according to TMZ Sports.

Jackson Belcher, who was hired to shoot Miller's team-only event, is seeking unspecified damages for assault and battery and the cost of his $14,000 camera, which he said was broken during the alleged assault, according to TMZ.

Belcher alleges that he needed four surgeries to fix his broken nose, and that he suffered a head injury, concussion and both physical and emotional trauma, the report said.

According to the suit, Belcher is seeking damages to cover “without limitation, pain, suffering, impairment of quality of life, physical impairment, lost wages, loss of earning capacity, and medical expenses to be proved at trial.” He also cites “permanent disfigurement, scarring and mental and physical impairment.”

Belcher claims in the lawsuit that Kelly “socked him in the face while drunk and high,” and was “boozing and using recreational drugs.”

The suit, filed in Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colo., was sealed last week, but Belcher's attorneys intend to file in federal court.

Kelly declined to comment to Indianapolis reporters Tuesday.

After the party in an unrelated incident, police said officers were called to a nearby house at 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2018, in regard to man later identified as Kelly standing outside the residence. While officers were on their way, the man went into the house.

According to the full arrest affidavit, Kelly entered the house uninvited and sat down on the couch next to Nancy Lozano, who was holding a young child, and he was mumbling incoherently. Lozano called for another occupant, Marco Torres, and Torres hit Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube in the back and forced him out of the residence.

Kelly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing after being accused of entering the home uninvited after Miller's party.

The plea means Kelly served no jail time, but was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and 50 hours of community service. The court allowed Kelly to fulfill his obligations in New York or another state with the probation department's permission.

As part of the deal, the charge of first-degree criminal trespassing was dropped. Kelly had pleaded not guilty to that charge earlier this month.

Kelly was released by the Broncos the day after the arrest. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts during minicamp and was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He was waived and then re-signed to the practice squad and is the Colts' third-string quarterback.