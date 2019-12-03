Burger, Evelyn Mae (Schultz)

December 1, 2019 of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearest mother of Karen (David) Thompson, Arlene Burger and Barbara Kubik. Loving grandmother of James Jr. and Sarah Kubik. Sister of Frederick Schultz and the late Dorothy Albrecht, Marie Sauka, Richard, Clarence, and Herbert Schultz, Erna Kellerman, Loretta Miller and Aleta Fetzer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Memorial service Friday at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired contributions may be made to the Friends of the Night People. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com