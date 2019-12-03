Share this article

Sabres assign Curtis Lazar to the Amerks

Curtis Lazar was assigned to the Amerks (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News file photo)
The Sabres have assigned forward Curtis Lazar to the Rochester Americans of the AHL, the team announced Tuesday.

Lazar had been with the Sabres since mid-November and has been a healthy scratch in the last three games after playing in five games since his recall.

He has a goal in six NHL games this season. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 AHL games.

