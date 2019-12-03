Sabres assign Curtis Lazar to the Amerks

The Sabres have assigned forward Curtis Lazar to the Rochester Americans of the AHL, the team announced Tuesday.
Lazar had been with the Sabres since mid-November and has been a healthy scratch in the last three games after playing in five games since his recall.
He has a goal in six NHL games this season. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 AHL games.
Sabres follow Ralph Krueger's blueprint to erupt for 7-1 win over Devils
Story topics: Curtis Lazar/ Rochester Americans
Share this article