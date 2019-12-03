Buffalo man arrested after ramming car, snowbrush assault, kidnapping

A Buffalo man was arrested Saturday on robbery, assault and kidnapping charges after an incident in which he allegedly rammed a car, dragged the driver out, joined others in beating him with a snowbrush, and then drove off with the car with the victim's children inside.

Guy Virgil, 20, was arrested on multiple charges following the incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Suffolk Street and Oakmont Avenue.

Police said Virgil rammed his 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix into the victim's 2006 Jeep Commander, and then dragged a 24-year-old male victim out of the vehicle, while two other unidentified individuals assaulted him with a snowbrush, causing head injuries to the head and face, including a deep cut to the back of the victim's head.

According to police, Virgil then took the victim's vehicle, with the victim's two children inside, and fled the scene. Police said Virgil abandoned the vehicle near the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue, near the intersection of Norfolk and Decker Street, where the children were found unharmed. Virgil also took the victim's cellphone.

Virgil was apprehended by police in his Buffalo home.

Virgil was charged with second-degree gang assault, second-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree act in manner injurious to a child less than 17 and second-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.