Buffalo-made holiday movie 'A Christmas Princess' premieres on ION Television

Another locally made holiday film is getting national attention.

“A Christmas Princess” premiered on ION Television over the weekend, showing off the small-town charm of East Aurora and a sophisticated elegance to the city of Buffalo. It will be repeated on Dec. 15, 21 and 23.

It’s another film from director Fred Olen Ray who has shot multiple movies here including “A Prince for Christmas” (2015), “Christmas in Vermont” (2016) and “A Mother’s Revenge” (2016).

In “A Christmas Princess,” Shein Mompremier plays a struggling restaurant owner and chef named Jessica who is tasked by a visiting young prince (Travis Burns) to cater a spectacular holiday fundraiser. To show him another side to the holidays, she takes him to the fictional small town of Maryvale, which will immediately be recognizable to local viewers as the quaint Main Street area of East Aurora.

The familiar red and white Vidler’s awning as well as a seasonal friend on the roof will be evident (you’ll recognize the interior shots, too). The Aurora Theatre is showing “A Wedding for Christmas,” the title of a 2018 film by Ray. Other businesses along Main Street including Fowler's Chocolate and Mud Sweat n' Gears also can be seen.

In Buffalo, you’ll notice exteriors for the Brisbane Building and Hotel @ the Lafayette, which also had scenes filmed in its lobby and inside the former Bourbon & Butter restaurant space. The Black Sheep on Connecticut Street is used prominently in the movie as Jessica's restaurant.

When to watch

Here are the times three holiday films made in the Buffalo area by director Fred Olen Ray will air on ION Television:

“A Christmas Princess” will be shown at 9 p.m. Dec. 15, 1 p.m. Dec. 21 and 5 p.m. Dec. 23.

"A Prince for Christmas" will be shown at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23.

"Christmas in Vermont" will be shown at 11 p.m. Dec. 15 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21.