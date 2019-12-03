McKinley wins overtime thriller against St. Francis

Koran Askia drove the length of the court and scored with 0.5 seconds left to send the game to overtime, then scored four points in the extra period to lead McKinley to an 80-78 victory at St. Francis in Athol Springs on Tuesday in an season opener matching teams that are expected to be title contenders in Monsignor Martin and Yale Cup play.

Jack Bickerstaff, who scored 25 points for St. Francis, made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left in regulation to give the Raiders a 67-65 lead.

“Askia was supposed to get the ball over halfcourt and call a time out,” said McKinley coach Zaire Dorsey. “But he beat his man and took it all the way.”

Bush Reing made a 3-pointer to give McKinley the lead in overtime and the Macks were able to stay in front the rest of the way despite Bickerstaff, who had six points in overtime.

Jamond Jones, the Yale Cup League I Player of the Year last season, opened his league season with 33 points in Middle Early College’s 96-51 win over Emerson. Jones had five 3-point baskets. Anthony Smith and Jaedin Cottman each had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Kats.

Keshawn Conner was high scorer for Emerson with 14.

Licata back with a win

Veteran Gil Licata returned to the coaching lines for the first time in 26 years Tuesday and guided Starpoint to a 57-49 nonleague boys basketball victory over JFK.

Licata, the principal at Starpoint, took over as the Spartans’ coach when Ben Scaffidi resigned from the post after last season. Licata last coached at Canisius High in the 1992-93 season.

Junior Sam Walters led Starpoint with 17 points. Clevester Bradley, a 6-foot-2 senior, added 15 and 6-4 junior Dexter Brooks had 13. Jayden Pace led JFK with 10 points.

Five goals for Beecher

Lara Beecher, a sophomore from Nardin, led the way with a seven-point game, five goals and two assists, in Monsignor Martin’s 9-0 win over CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) at Northtown Center in Amherst in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation.

Moira Michalski, Riley Malicki, Camryn Brownschidle and Caleigh Pfalzer also scored for Monsignor Martin (3-1-0-1-0). Michalski, a Nardin senior, also had an assist. Avery Hall, a seventh-grader from Amherst, stood tall in goal for CASH with 25 saves.

Jersey Phillips scored both goals for LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) in a 2-1 win over HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) at Holiday Twin Rinks. Dylan Gorski made 27 saves for the winners. Natalie Davidson had 17 saves for HEWS.

Emma Roland scored a hat trick in the first period in leading first-place Williamsville over Kenmore-Grand Island, 5-3, at the Lincoln Park rink in the Town of Tonawanda. Emma, a senior, has nine goals and 11 points in five Federation games for Williamsville (5-0-0-0-0).

Jenna Cavalieri and Vanessa Willick also scored for Williamsville. Sophomore Carissa Buyea, Isabella Jayme and Isabelle Bourgeault scored for Kenmore-Grand Island.

Impressive debut for Fenn

Senior Lily Flannery scored 22 points, and eighth-grader Sydney Fenn made an impressive debut for Orchard Park in a 62-41 victory over visiting Mount Mercy in the Quakers’ girls basketball opener.

Fenn, 6-foot-1, had eight points and 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Sophomore Madison Stevenson, 6-4, who was a standout as a freshman for OP last season, had 13 points in the victory.

Junior Jayda Smith, a returning first-team All-Canisius Cup League I performer, turned in a strong all-around game for Emerson in a 52-9 win over Middle Early College in the Eagles’ league opener.

Smith had 18 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists in the Emerson victory. Dystiny Hicks contributed six rebounds, five on the offensive end.

Mount Mercy led, 11-9 after the opening quarter, before the Quakers took command outscoring the Magic, 25-8, in the second. Junior Emily Kessler had 19 points to lead Mercy.

Three make college choices

Three WNY prep athletes have announced their college commitments or signed.

Softball player Torrie Jenkins of St. Mary’s of Lancaster signed her letter of intent with Cleveland State University.

Baseball outfielder Dylan Wanat of Williamsville North announced his commitment to Monroe Community College in Rochester.

Hamburg baseball pitcher Joe Reitebach committed to Gannon University in Erie, Pa.