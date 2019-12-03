Share this article

print logo

How the Bills – and other teams – can clinch playoff spots in Week 14

Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson tackles Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
Published |Updated

Here are the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 14, including an opportunity for the Buffalo Bills to earn a playoff berth, courtesy of the NFL:

AFC

CLINCHED: None

BUFFALO BILLS (9-3) (vs. Baltimore (10-2), Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF win + OAK loss or tie + HOU loss + IND loss or tie

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-2) (at Buffalo (9-3), Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS)

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. BAL win + PIT loss or tie OR
  2. BAL tie + PIT loss

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win OR
  2. BAL tie + HOU loss or tie OR
  3. BAL tie + TEN loss or tie OR
  4. HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie
  1. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4) (at New England (10-2), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win + OAK loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (vs. Kansas City (8-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win OR
  2. NE tie + PIT loss OR
  3. NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR
  4. NE tie + TEN loss or tie OR
  5. HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints – NFC South Division

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-2) (at New Orleans (10-2), Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win + LAR loss or tie OR
  2. SF tie + LAR loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-2) (at L.A. Rams (7-5), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC)

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:​

  1. SEA win or tie

Story topics: / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment