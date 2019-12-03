How the Bills – and other teams – can clinch playoff spots in Week 14

Here are the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 14, including an opportunity for the Buffalo Bills to earn a playoff berth, courtesy of the NFL:
AFC
CLINCHED: None
BUFFALO BILLS (9-3) (vs. Baltimore (10-2), Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
- BUF win + OAK loss or tie + HOU loss + IND loss or tie
BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-2) (at Buffalo (9-3), Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS)
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
- BAL win + PIT loss or tie OR
- BAL tie + PIT loss
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
- BAL win OR
- BAL tie + HOU loss or tie OR
- BAL tie + TEN loss or tie OR
- HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie
- KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4) (at New England (10-2), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
- KC win + OAK loss
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (vs. Kansas City (8-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
- NE win OR
- NE tie + PIT loss OR
- NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR
- NE tie + TEN loss or tie OR
- HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie
AFC Remaining Games:
1) BAL 10-2 (BUF,NYJ,CLE,PIT)
2) NE 10-2 (KC,CIN,BUF,MIA)
3) HOU 8-4 (DEN,TEN,TB,TEN)
4) KC 8-4 (NE,DEN,CHI,LAC)
5) BUF 9-3 (BAL,PIT,NE,NYJ)
6) PIT 7-5 (ARI,BUF,NYJ,BAL)
TEN 7-5 (OAK,HOU,NO,HOU)
OAK 6-6 (TEN,JAX,LAC,DEN)
IND 6-6 (TB,NO,CAR,JAX)
NFC
CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints – NFC South Division
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-2) (at New Orleans (10-2), Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
- SF win + LAR loss or tie OR
- SF tie + LAR loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-2) (at L.A. Rams (7-5), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC)
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
- SEA win or tie
