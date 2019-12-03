The Bills aren't even in the playoffs yet – but you can buy tickets Thursday

The Buffalo Bills have yet to secure a playoff spot and even if they get one, there's no guarantee they'll play at New Era Field.

However, under an NFL policy put into effect this year, the Bills must make postseason game tickets not held by season ticket holders available beginning Thursday. The mandate applies to all teams in first place of their respective divisions or within three games of the lead, while also having a winning record.

At 9-3, the Bills trail 10-2 New England by one game in the AFC East, and the Patriots currently hold the tiebreaker by virtue of a 16-10 victory over Buffalo on Sept. 29. The Bills must win the division to be assured of hosting a playoff game, but could do so if they're the fifth seed in the AFC and face the sixth seed for the conference championship. Buffalo visits New England on Dec. 21.

"This is a leaguewide event and policy aimed at making postseason tickets available earlier in the run-up to the playoffs to ensure that our fans have as much advanced notice, accessibility and choice to secure their postseason tickets," Brian McCarthy, NFL vice president of communications, said by phone Tuesday.

Chris Colleary, the Bills' vice president of ticket sales and service, said about 10,000 tickets, scattered throughout the stadium, would be made available when individual playoff tickets go on sale at noon Thursday.

For wild-card and division games, regular seats range from $65 to $164, while club seats range from $210 to $407. For the AFC championship game, regular seats are priced from $140 to $230, while club seats run from $272 to $469.

"The wild-card and division-game pricing is in line with our dynamic pricing for a home-opener or prime-time game, or the New England game or the Philadelphia game this year," Colleary said.

Purchases are refundable if the Bills either miss the playoffs or it is determined they won't have a home playoff game.

"When you talk about the logistics, what was happening in the past is, you may not find out you have a home playoff game until the last week of the season and you could be home the next week," Colleary said. "So in a matter of a week, you had to go out to all your season ticket members, determine who was getting their seats or not. You had to invoice all of them, collect payment and then at the same time, open up any other seats for sale.

"There was just a lot of moving parts, trying to have those two things going on at the same time."

Colleary said 75% of the team's season ticket account holders – a number the Bills won't make public – committed before the season to purchase seats for potential home playoff games, and would only be charged once it was determined the team is hosting a playoff game. They also would receive a discounted price for the wild-card game.

The remaining 25% of season ticket holders will be notified later this week that they'll have a second chance to purchase playoff tickets, but won't get the wild-card discount.

"We're not pounding our chests saying, 'Oh, we're going to have a home playoff game,' " said Derek Boyko, the Bills' vice president of communications. "This not a new-just-to-Buffalo thing that we're so excited about being 9-3 and we're going to start selling playoff tickets. This is a league requirement that we're just following."