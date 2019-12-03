Books in Brief: We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett; 1919, the Year That Changed America by Martin W. Sandler

We Rule the Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett; Little, Brown, 387 pages ($17.99) Ages 14 and up.

...

Debut novelist Claire Eliza Bartlett offers compelling characters, harrowing action sequences and an intricately crafted alternate universe of a world at war in this thrilling, fiercely feminist fantasy inspired by the Night Witches, female Soviet fighter pilots who harassed the Germans on the front during World War II.

17-year-old Revna Roshena, a double amputee, can walk thanks to the prosthetic legs made by her father, a gifted metal worker. But he is in prison, sentenced as a traitor to the Union. Revna is fiercely protective of her mother and young sister, but when she is forced to use illegal Weave magic to save herself and a Union officer from an Elda aerial attack, she fears she will be sent to prison as well.

Instead, she finds herself recruited for a special female pilot force, expected to use her magic to fly Strekoza, flimsy planes made of living, breathing metal, to attack Elda enemies. Revna makes friends with the women in her squad except for Linne Zolotov, a general's daughter who posed as a boy to fight at the front until she was discovered and ordered, against her will, into the female pilot squadron. The girls in the squadron pair off as pilot and navigator, and Revna is paired with Linne, who hates Revna and believes her disability should bar her from serving. As the two fly into life-and-death situations, their relationship evolves as they must depend on each other to survive.

Bartlett uses creative Russian-sounding words to flavor her narrative: the Strekoza, the Skarov (officers, members of a feared spy/military unit apparently modeled after the Soviet KGB or the German SS). The valiant personal struggles of Revna and Linne and their friends take place against the backdrop of a world at war, where soldiers are expected to follow orders without question (including bombing innocents). The female unit is constantly battling the misogyny of male troops, including a dangerous attempt by hostile male officers to sabotage their mission, while Revna faces hostility and suspicion as the daughter of a traitor. Bartlett's gripping narrative builds to a dramatic finale, a daring attack followed by a terrifying journey through a frozen landscape. The ending seems to offer hope for a sequel.

PICTURE BOOK

Saturday by Oge Mora; Little, Brown ($18.99)

...

A woman and her young daughter look forward to the one day of the week they get to spend together, but on this particular Saturday when their special plans fall apart (the park is noisy, they almost miss the bus, they forget their tickets to the special puppet show), they discover the really special thing about Saturday is just spending time together. This sweet story by Caldecott Honor winner Oge Mora features delicate collages created with acrylic paint, china markers, patterned paper and clippings from old books.

NONFICTION

1919: The Year That Changed America by Martin W. Sandler; Bloomsbury, 183 pages ($24.99) Ages 10 to 14.

...

Award-winning author Martin W. Sandler chooses to focus this fascinating book – winner of the 2019 National Book Award for Young People's Literature – on several pivotal events in 1919, some often explored – the passage of the 19th amendment granting women's suffrage, the start of Prohibition – and others less often, if ever addressed, in history texts for young readers – the racial violence in a summer that became known as the Red Summer, the scare over Communism that included the Palmer Raids (warrantless raids and mass detentions of suspects) and leading newspapers' cheerleading role supporting them, and widespread labor unrest including a Seattle general strike and a strike by Boston police. Timelines, separate short chapters highlighting certain topics, and a wealth of photos and supporting documents are included in this handsome volume.

He opens with the Great Molasses Flood, the collapse of a shoddily built giant storage tank that sent 2.3 million gallons of molasses flooding through the streets of Boston's North End, killing 21 people. He has a novelist's flair in his vivid narrative of the freak disaster and of those caught up in it (firemen playing cards, children who had been collecting scrap wood near the tank) while offering a historian's perspective about the importance of molasses in American history and the outcome of the disaster: despite the tank owner's attempt to blame the collapse on Communists, a court decision ordered the company to pay damages to victims and the disaster resulted in the adoption of strict building construction regulations by the state of Massachusetts.

Perhaps most eye-opening and disturbing is the chapter on "The Red Summer." Black soldiers who had served in World War I and African-Americans who had worked long hours in defense factories discovered their country continued to deny their civil rights. Race riots rocked the country, resulting in the lynchings of 52 African-Americans, the killing of hundreds of other people, most of them black, and in tens of thousands forced to flee their homes. Sandler offers an extended treatment of lynching's role in upholding white supremacy in the U.S. and examines the worst of the violence (again, worsened by inflammatory headlines and coverage in white newspapers), in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Elaine, Arkansas, with one estimate of 237 blacks killed in Elaine making it the worst of the violence. Sandler notes that the resistance displayed by African Americans during the riots were also the "first stirring of what would develop into a movement that would change America forever."