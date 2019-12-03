BENNETT, Shirley J. (McGarrell)

Of Tonawanda Twp., November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to Lester C. Bennett; dear mother of Jill (Geoffrey) Emblidge, Alan L. Bennett, Brad R. Bennett, Dana (Jill Valvo) Bennett and the late Steven Bennett; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law of Karen Neuer; sister of Jean (late Harold) Berger and the late Rosalie Johnson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. All are invited to a memorial service at Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Longmeadow Rd., Amherst, Saturday (Dec. 7th) at 10 AM. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to the Beechwood Living Care Fund, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com