Bauer, Rita (Metzger)

Bauer - Rita A. (nee Metzger)

Of West Seneca, NY. November 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved mother of Robert (Penny) Bauer, Rhonda (Dale) Ulrich, Rebecca (James) LaRusch, Russell Bauer and Renee (Gregg) Marzec. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Edward "Buzzy" Metzger, Dolores (late Jack) Williams, Joann (Daniel) McPhee and the late William (late Sherry) Metzger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com