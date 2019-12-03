Bank on Buffalo opening Niagara Falls branch

Bank on Buffalo will have two Niagara County branches, but only for a short time.

The bank at 11 a.m. Wednesday will open a newly built branch at 72nd Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. In August 2018, Bank on Buffalo opened a temporary branch at 6947 Williams Road in Wheatfield, near the former Summit Park Mall, to give the bank a Niagara County presence until the new branch was ready.

The bank, a division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Financial, will keep the Wheatfield location operating as a full-service branch through December. Then, from Jan. 1 to 15, the location will scale back to drive-thru service only, after which it will close.