Another Voice: Consumers give away valuable data to Big Tech

By Benjamin Wu

In late October, Spotify announced a promotion with Google: All Spotify Premium users are eligible to receive a Google Home Mini for free.

The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that interacts with its users and retails for $49 on the Google Store. Bloomberg News states that the cost of manufacturing the speaker is $26, so the promotion appears almost too good to be true.

Why would Google give away their speakers for free? Is it to encourage users to subscribe to Spotify? Or, is it a golden opportunity for Google to monopolize every aspect of our lives, from waking up and brushing our teeth to harvesting our data for personalized advertisements?

We may not realize it, but Google controls and has a huge influence on our lives. With YouTube for entertainment, Google Nest for controlling our home systems, and Gmail for communication, society is quickly evolving to be part of the Google ecosystem. Hundreds of millions of users are growing dependent on Google for services such as communication, search queries, entertainment and work.

And what is most confusing is that consumers are paying to be a part of this ecosystem when it should be the other way around. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak asserts that Google should be paying households for incorporating and using the smart speakers at home.

The smart speaker draws attention to what consumer watchdogs consider an Orwellian future, in which our devices eavesdrop on everything from confidential conversations to monitoring our toilet flushing habits. While Spotify and Google’s free Google Home Mini promotion may appear like an amazing offer, one has to consider the risks that come along with it. The personalized experience and the undeniable conveniences these devices bring us come with hyper-targeted advertisements and the risk that people are listening to our personal conversations all the time.

Even though the risks that smart speakers pose may be less obvious than similar platforms and devices, it does not mean it should be underestimated.

In a growing digital age, users are constantly exchanging private information for convenience. Users share their fingerprints to easily unlock their phones, their banking information to send and transfer money online, and their location to find the nearest restaurant. Despite the fact that much of the data that users share may not be significant, users should still expect everything they post and search online to leave a record.

I’m not telling people to stray away from these devices, but to be cautious and aware of how we approach and interact with them. At the end of the day, no matter how much or how little we have of it, our data and identity are our most valuable assets.

Benjamin Wu studies computer science at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering.