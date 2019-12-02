WEIXLMANN, John P.

WEIXLMANN - John P. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 1, 2019, beloved companion of Kathleen O'Connor-Ruh; devoted father of Justin (Rachel) Weixlmann and father-like to Patrick Ruh; cherished grandfather of Mya and Jaxon; loving son of the late Paul and Phyllis (nee Dust) Weixlmann; dear brother of Peter, James (Kathleen), Paul (Dina) and Jeff (Carla Luther) Weixlmann. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Saturday (December 7th), from 1-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com