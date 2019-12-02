Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 2)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Mary Brinker, East Aurora, swimming — Penn State-bound senior placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal-best time of 23.54 seconds in the finals for her third top 8 finish at the NYSPHAA championships.

• Lauren Nawojski, St. Mary’s, basketball — Became Lancers’ all-time leading rebounder with career total of 568 during win over Maple Grove in the Southwestern Invitational.

• Cortinea Smith, Hutch-Tech, basketball — Named MVP at Kenmore East tournament after averaging 26 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and two steals in wins against Sweet Home and Emerson.

• Vanessa Willick, Williamsville, hockey — Tallied six assists and a shorthanded goal in wins against CASH and NiCo to take WNYGVIHF points lead with nine during 4-0 start for defending Section VI and state champions.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.