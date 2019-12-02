Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 2)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Lucas Beyer, Canisius, cross-country — Placed 27th overall in the New York State Federation Class A race with a time of 16 minutes, 44.1 seconds on the 5K course at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, leading all Western New York runners.

• Jalen Bradberry, Park, basketball — Scored 49 points in first two games with Pioneers to help two-time state Catholic champions open independent schedule with wins against University Prep of Rochester and Middle Early College.

• Cal Shifflet, Williamsville East, basketball — Earned MVP honors at Lockport Rotary Tournament averaging 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins against Newfane and Starpoint.

• John Swabik, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, football — Named game MVP after recording 12 tackles, an interception and 39 yards on six rushes to help Wolfpack repeat as Class D state champions with 47-6 victory against Moriah.

