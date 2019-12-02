Vehicle vandal apparently not a Bills fan

The Buffalo Bills didn't play Sunday, but the team was apparently on the mind of a vandal in the Elmwood Village.

Someone spray-painted a not-so-nice message about the team on a car on Ashland Avenue, police were told Sunday.

The vandal also damaged both the front and rear windshields of the vehicle, which was parked near an apartment building on Ashland, near Summer Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim also found three of four tires were damaged.

The final element of destruction consisted of white spray paint on the passenger-side doors that read, "(Expletive) Buffalo Bills."

There's been no official word from police, but they might want to be on the lookout for a Cowboys fan.