VARA, Mae P.

VARA - Mae P. December 1, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late John and Josephine F. (nee Panzarella) Vara. Loving sister of Phyllis P. Vara. Also survived by many cousins. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at. St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223, Wednesday December 4th, at 9:30 AM . In lieu of flowers donations in Mae's memory to St. John the Baptist Church. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com.