Three go to ECMC following wrong-way crash on Route 33

Three men were hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on Route 33 late Sunday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police said that a vehicle was traveling the wrong direction on the 33 westbound overpass near North Oak, where the expressway ends downtown, at around 10 p.m., when it collided with another vehicle.

Police said that both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were all transported to Erie County Medical Center, with injuries that appeared to be not life-threatening.

Police continued to investigate the incident.

