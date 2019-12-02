Share this article

Suits for Veterans extended through Thursday

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Monday that his Suits for Veterans giveaway has been extended through Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, military veterans are invited to the Father Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., to pick out a free, gently-worn business suit to help them with their transition to civilian life and employment, according to organizers.

Proper documentation of military service is required.

Veterans who pick out a business suit will also receive a free voucher to dry-clean and tailor the suit, courtesy of Colvin Cleaners.

