Suits for Veterans extended through Thursday

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Monday that his Suits for Veterans giveaway has been extended through Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, military veterans are invited to the Father Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., to pick out a free, gently-worn business suit to help them with their transition to civilian life and employment, according to organizers.

Proper documentation of military service is required.

Veterans who pick out a business suit will also receive a free voucher to dry-clean and tailor the suit, courtesy of Colvin Cleaners.