Schumer presses Cummins to avoid Jamestown layoffs

WASHINGTON – With Cummins Corp. planning to cut upwards of 2,000 jobs worldwide, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pressing the company not to lay off any of the company's 1,700 employees in Jamestown.

“I spoke directly with Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger, and I feel very confident that Cummins remains deeply committed to its workforce in Jamestown and will strive to minimize the impact of its global cost-cutting on Western New York,” said Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday. “I conveyed to Mr. Linebarger that their Jamestown Engine Plant is productive and profitable and that Cummins must do their best to shield JEP’s world-class workers from layoffs. And he agreed that the workers there are superb, and a critical part of the Jamestown economy.”

Cummins – Chautauqua County's largest private employer – told employees of the prospective layoffs last week.

"Demand has deteriorated even faster than expected, and we need to adjust our cost structure," Cummins spokesman Jon Mills told Transport Topics, an industry website. “We have successfully navigated downturn cycles before, and we have a strategic plan in place to manage throughout this downturn.”