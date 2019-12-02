Share this article

School Board hosts forum on Ken-Ton superintendent search

The Ken-Ton School Board is holding a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the district's search for a new superintendent.

Representatives of stakeholder groups such as teachers, parents and district administrators will offer feedback on a recently completed search survey and discuss the search process generally. The public is invited to attend and observe this discussion, but only those designated representatives can participate in the discussion.

The meeting is the latest step in what district officials have said will be an open and collaborative process. The board soon will solicit applications for the position.

The board is working with Erie 1 BOCES to find a replacement for Stephen A. Bovino, who intends to retire at the end of the school year in June. Bovino, 65, took over from Dawn F. Mirand in 2017 after serving as interim superintendent for several months.

The roundtable takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kenmore Middle School Building community room, 155 Delaware Road, Kenmore. Visit ktufsd.org/search for more information.

