Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 2, 2019

• • •

HEALTHY OUTLOOK – “What Is Community Wellness?” is the topic at the free lunchtime IMAGINE speaker series Tuesday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on creative thinking, followed at 12:30 p.m. by a panel discussion with Phil Haberstro of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo, children’s book author Lisa Abbott, Peter Cummings of restoremedicalfitness.com and Scott Scanlon, editor of Refresh magazine in The Buffalo News.

• • •

NIAGARA ICONS – Legendary figures from Niagara County will be the focus as Rick Falkowski talks about his new book, “Profiles Volume I: Historic and Influential People from Buffalo and WNY, the 1800s, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. For info, call 213-0554.

• • •

THE WRITE STUFF – Buffalo poet Wade Stevenson joins with poet, filmmaker and Buffalo Film Seminars host Diane Christian to launch her new book, “Occasion Poems,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. For info, call 332-4375.

• • •

HOLIDAY SPIRIT – The Beechwood Service Guild will hold its annual Christmas tea and mini bazaar from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. All are invited.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – Church Women United of Niagara and Vicinity will host their annual Advent Celebration at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Hope United Methodist Church, 2914 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn. Reservations are $6. All are welcome. For info, call Ruby McCoy at 282-5063.

• • •

MAKING IT PAY – Beginning farmers can learn the basics about crop insurance in a free workshop at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Western New York Welcome Center, 1999 Alvin Road, Grand Island. It will be led by Sharon Bachman of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and Katelyn Walley-Stoll of the Cornell Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program.

Also at the Welcome Center at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a class on how to develop a marketing plan for an agricultural business. Registration is $15. For more info and to register for either session, call Jolie Hobit at 652-5400, ext. 176, or email jah663@cornell.edu.

• • •

