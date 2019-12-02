Share this article

Prepare for slippery roads during Monday morning commute

A winter weather advisory is posted for Western New York. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News file)
Western New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions due to cold temperatures and snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Monday morning as 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected.

Today's high in Buffalo is expected to be 32 degrees, the low 21.

The advisory, which is for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Chautauqua counties, was issued at 3:13 a.m. Monday. It advised motorists to plan on slippery road conditions due to snow, but also issued a tweet that stated roads could be hazardous due to the freezing temperatures.

The Erie County Department of Public Works tweeted that it had trucks salting the roads in the districts of Hamburg, Aurora and Concord.

