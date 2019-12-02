Pregnant woman assaulted inside Niagara Falls bar

A pregnant woman was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital early Sunday after she was assaulted inside a Cudaback Avenue tavern, Niagara Falls police said.

Police were called to Cocktail Bob's shortly after 3 a.m., where they found a female lying on the bar floor, bleeding from wounds to her head and face. Ashley M. Bones, 29, of Hyde Park Boulevard, was transported to the Buffalo hospital for evaluation, according to police reports.

A bartender told police that there was a fight involving a group of females, several of whom seemed to be focusing their attack on Bones. She was punched and kicked repeatedly while also having glass bottles thrown at her, according to police reports.

The incident was captured on the bar's closed-circuit surveillance system and police are hoping to identify the suspects from that tape.