M&T's 'gift of warmth' event includes Bills tickets giveaway

M&T Bank has launched its annual winter clothing drive, with an opportunity to meet Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas at an event, plus a chance to win tickets to the Bills-Ravens game.

M&T is asking people to donate winter clothing at its 65 branches in Western New York through Jan 3. Last year, the bank collected a record 3,600 items for families served by the Salvation Army. The campaign has collected and distributed more than 31,600 items since its inception.

At an event that is part of M&T's campaign, fans can meet Thomas at "Huddle Up for Warmth," noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the bank's branch at 6000 S. Park Ave. in Hamburg.

Attendees who donate winter clothing at the event will be entered into drawings for a pair of lower-bowl tickets to Sunday's Bills-Ravens game, an autographed jersey, or an autographed helmet.