LEACH - William P. Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 30, 2019, beloved husband of the late MaryAnn (nee Pieczynski) Leach; dearest father of Cheryl (Michael) Meegan, John (Lisa) Leach and Joyce (Randy) Moore; fond grandfather of Christian, Tyler, Garrett, Phillip, Brandon and Lindsay; brother of Patricia (late John) Paluczynski and the late John, Thomas and Michael Leach. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, (668-5666), where a funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo, 282 Babcock St., Buffalo, 14210. Online condolences at klocfuneralhome.com