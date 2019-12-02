Here's how the Bills can win the AFC East title

With the New England Patriots' loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night, Bills fans are starting to wonder whether Buffalo could win the AFC East.

Per the News' Jay Skurski, here are some scenarios, assuming a Bills win against New England in Week 16. Note that tiebreakers in division go head to head, record in division, record in common games.

Scenario 1

If Buffalo wins out, the Patriots need to lose once (New England plays Kansas City next week).

If Buffalo loses once, the Patriots need to lose twice (a tough ask, since they also play Cincinnati and Miami).

Scenario 2

If the Bills beat the Patriots and the Jets, and the the Patriots lose to the Bills and the Dolphins and finish with the same record as Buffalo, the Bills would win the second tiebreaker, which is AFC East record.

What if the Bills lose to Baltimore and then win out?