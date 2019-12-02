Grover Cleveland High School put on lockdown after student's threat

Grover Cleveland High School in Buffalo was put on lockdown Monday following a verbal threat made by a student, according to a Buffalo Public Schools spokeswoman.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by police, and charges are expected, said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Spokeswoman Elena Cala said school administrators called 911 and the school was put on lockdown at 2:37 p.m. Buffalo police then commenced an investigation based on the student's threat of a weapon. The school building was declared clear at 3:15 p.m., Cala added.

Students were expected to follow their normal schedules and dismissal times for the remainder of the day, though buses were reportedly delayed by 15 minutes.