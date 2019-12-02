Gasko, Regina

GASKO - Regina E. Regina E. Gasko, 100, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center.Services will be at a later date. Regina was born on May 9, 1919 in Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late Walter and Rose Gasko. Survivors include two nieces, Alice Machtel of Summerville and Judith Marchitello of Cary, NC; and two great-nephews, Thomas Machtel of Summerville and Alan Machtel of Orangeburg. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by brother Edward Gasko and sister Mae Gajewski. Arrangements by JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. (843)873-4040. A Memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.