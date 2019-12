Hometown Views: Corfu, a Genesee County village that started with a different name

The Village of Corfu, located in the Town of Pembroke in Genesee County, has a population of about 750. It was originally called Long's Corners for the Long family, but was later renamed for the Greek island when the post office was established in 1839. It was incorporated in 1868. It is located east of Buffalo.