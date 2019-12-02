Electricity restored after power outage at airport

Electrical power went out briefly Monday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
Spokeswoman Helen Tederous said the power went out about 7 p.m., but the airport's generator kicked in a short time later.
Full power was restored within the hour, Tederous said.
The power outage did not affect any scheduled flights at the airport, she added.
Story topics: brief power outage/ buffalo niagara international airport/ niagara frontier transportation authority
