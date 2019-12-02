Share this article

Electricity restored after power outage at airport

Electrical power went out briefly Monday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Spokeswoman Helen Tederous said the power went out about 7 p.m., but the airport's generator kicked in a short time later.

Full power was restored within the hour, Tederous said.

The power outage did not affect any scheduled flights at the airport, she added.

