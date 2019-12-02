Deck the halls! It's holiday home tour time

Holiday home tours are a tradition around here. Here are three favorites from which to choose this month:

Secrets of Allentown Tour of Homes

The Secrets of Allentown Tour of Homes is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, with starting times at noon and 1 p.m.

It is presented by the Allentown Association and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site. Locations are not revealed in advance, but the event will feature three private homes as well as a private E.B. Green-designed club, a Delaware Avenue row house and a chapel – all in Allentown’s National Historic District.

The self-guided tour will begin at the TR Site, 641 Delaware Ave., where ticket-holders will pick up tour books listing locations. They also can view rooms decorated for the Site’s Victorian Christmas festivities. An outside program under a heated tent will focus on "unknown" stories of a unique park space.

Secrets of Allentown tickets are $35 and available on the TR Site’s website, where you will also find additional information. Advance purchase is recommended. Tickets, if still available on the day of the event, can be purchased at the TR Site. A free trolley will run on a continuous circuit through the tour route. Rest rooms and warm beverages will be available at the Allentown Association at 61 College St.

Lewiston Tour of Homes

The Historical Association of Lewiston and the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce will present its 15th Annual Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. Five properties, including four private homes and the Lewiston Opera Hall, will be professionally decorated with holiday tablescapes and more.

Ticketed guests are invited to a dessert-tasting reception including a poinsettia cocktail at Carmelo’s. Tickets are available for $25 presale at lewistonhometour.com. They will be sold on tour days for $30 at Lewiston Fire Co. #1, 145 North Sixth St.

Four trolleys will bring ticket holders to each location as well as to several “bonus” stops that are part of the weekend’s Lewiston Christmas Walk featuring craft shows, carriage rides, shopping, etc.

See the website for details and a list of where presale tickets can be purchased. Proceeds benefit the Historical Association of Lewiston.

Explore Buffalo's "Holiday Spotlight Home Tour"

A Queen Anne mansion at 393 Richmond Ave. is the site of Explore Buffalo’s “Holiday Spotlight Home Tour” Dec. 12. The mansion will be decorated for Christmas and all three floors will be open for viewing.

General admission is $25. Two time options are available – 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Friends of Harmony singers are scheduled to perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Buffalo Distilling Co. is on board to provide drink samples. Visitors can come any time during the two-hour period. Touring the mansion should take about an hour, planners said.

Advance tickets are recommended but will also be sold at the door.