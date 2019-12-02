Share this article

Crime Stoppers seeks info in connection with Niagara Falls burglary

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a Niagara Falls man.

According to Crime Stoppers, Niagara Falls police and U.S. Marshals Service were looking for 27-year-old Edward Parmer, whose last known address was on Monteagle Street. Parmer is wanted for alleged burglary, Crime Stoppers said.

Those with information on Parmer's whereabouts were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or they can submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App, Buffalo Tips, from the Apple or Android store.

