COOLIDGE, George C.

COOLIDGE - George C. Age 87, of Williamsville, November 30, 2019, husband of the late Barbara J. (nee Fisher) Coolidge, who died in 1998; father of Brenda (Steven) Carmina and the late Roxanne Morreale; grandfather of Alyssa and Angela Morreale, Erin (Keith Szczygiel) Carmina, Kimberly (Adam) Harrison and Kathryn Carmina; great-grandfather of Alan and Brian Morreale and Eli Harrison; brother of Sue (Bill) Vallee and the late Gail (late Gene) Rogowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. George was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Panama on the U.S. Fulton. He was also an avid car enthusiast, bird watcher and "tinker". Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 4-8 PM at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 AM Wednesday, December 4. Everyone is welcome. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com