Buffalo street gang member pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy

A Buffalo street gang member has pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Shameris Washington is one of 13 members of the CBL/BFL gang who have been charged in a case that was investigated by the Buffalo and Cheektowaga police departments, Erie County Sheriff's Office, State Police and several federal law enforcement agencies.

During his plea, Washington admitted to several crimes, including selling crack cocaine at least 10 times and heroin at least 20 times to an individual who was working with investigators.

Washington also admitted that, while on Mary Johnson Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2017, he fled from Buffalo police officers and discarded a pistol and ammunition. After he was caught by police and arrested, officers recovered a bag of butyryl fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Washington faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced April 10.