Buffalo police: Man dies after being shot while sitting in car

A 26-year-old Buffalo man died after being shot while he sat in a vehicle late Sunday night on the border of the city's Pratt-Willert and Ellicott neighborhoods, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The shooting happened at around midnight Sunday night in the 300 block of South Division Street, near Pine Street, police said.

Police said the man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle with a gunshot wound that caused serious injuries. He was declared dead later Monday morning.

The victim was not identified.

A 25-year-old woman from Buffalo who was also sitting in the vehicle was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center after being grazed by gunfire.

The Buffalo Police Department said it is continuing its investigation and that anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.