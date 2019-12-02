John Kurdziel leads Tonawanda bowlers to Maryvale win

John Kurdziel’s 770 series led Tonawanda to the boys team title and Lancaster was the girls winner in the Maryvale Boosters Bowling Tournament on Monday at AMF Airport Lanes.

Tonawanda (3,076) triumphed by a 12-pin margin over second-place West Seneca West (3,064), which was led by a 681 series by James Lockwood.

Lancaster (2,875) had a healthy 247-margin over runner-up Depew in the girls team competition. Depew was led by Paige Fiorella’s 646 series and a 240 high single by Reilly Rogowski. Melissa Large of Tonawanda shot 635 and Emma Jones of Maryvale had a 235 single.

Two members of Orchard Park’s defending sectional champion boys team received high single awards. Nathan Ostrander shot 266 and Declan Styles 256.

Nathan Pocobello of Cheektowaga matched Lockwood’s 681 series behind Kurdziel’s 770. Kurziel averaged 222 in leading Tonawanda to a second-place finish in the schools Division 2 in the State Public Schools tournament in March.

Dunkirk, the 2019 State Public Schools Division 2 girls school champion, opened the season with a 4-0 triumph over Jamestown.

Returning standouts Makayla Pasierb (201-555), Rachel Glowniak (201-546), Olivia Corbett (196-543) and Mariah Glowniak (188-505) stood out for the Marauders, Allie Derby shot a 200 single and a 516 series for Jamestown.

St. Joe tops McQuaid, Slaughter passes 1,000

Justin Glover scored the go-ahead basket with an offensive rebound and Jaden Slaughter added a free throw to give St. Joe’s a 66-62 comeback victory over visiting McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester in the Marauders’ season opener.

St. Joe’s had trailed by 13 points in the third quarter and 48-39 entering the final period. They were able to pull even at 55-all.

In his first game for the Marauders since he transferred from City Honors, Slaughter scored his 1,000 career points when he hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter. He had scored 993 points in two seasons at City Honors, where he was Yale Cup II Player of the Year as a sophomore last season.

Slaughter finished with 22 points in the victory, and Daesean Ashley and Glover each had 12 points. Jermaine Taggart led McQuaid with 18.

Frontier wins first game under new coach Foley

Frontier’s boys won their first game under new head coach Tim Foley, who replaced long-time leader Gary Domzalski. The Falcons defeated Lackawanna, 59-33, in the first round of the Town of Hamburg Lions Tipoff Tournament at Frontier. Nate Hoelig had 13 points for the Falcons.

Hamburg triumphed over Lake Shore, 59-49, in the opener of the Lions Tipoff doubleheader. Nathan Severson was high scorer for the Bulldogs with 15 points.

The championship and third-place games will be Wednesday at Frontier.

Health Sciences won at Williamsville South, 79-67. Six-foot-6 junior Antonio Chol led Health Sciences with 22 points.

Medina which went undefeated in 12 Niagara-Orleans League games last season, opened its schedule with a 93-38 win over Buffalo Science. Nate Sherman had 23 points for the Mustangs while Joe Cecchini had 17 and Tyler Chinn had 16.

Kubiak scores historic goal for Depew hockey in loss

Riley Kubiak scored the first goal in the history of Depew boys varsity hockey, but the Wildcats lost to Grand Island, 9-1, in the WNY Federation game at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls. Nathan Sisti assisted on Kubiak’s goal.

Cam Davis, Brian O’Neill and Liam Snyder each scored twice for the Vikings. Mitch Fucillo, Joseph Christiano and Dylan Bush had the other Grand Island goals in the season opener. O’Neill, Bush, Fucillo and Tyler Hunt had two assists each for the winners.

FLOP icers nail down third straight Fed win

Five different FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/ Orchard Park) skaters scored goals in a 5-0 victory over HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) in their WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation game at the West Seneca Rink.

Brooke Becker, Maura Langdon, Keegan Shanahan, Mary Kromer and Emery Fitzery were the goal scorers for the winners, who improved their Fed record to 3-0.

Kerrigan McCarthy, an eighth-grader from Orchard Park, made 13 saves for the FLOP shutout. Natalie Davidson made 19 saves for HEWS.

Morganne Dee and Jersey Phillips scored a pair of goals each for LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) in a 5-2 win over NiCo Lady Warriors at at Hyde Park.

Grand Island ends up No. 1 in state volleyball ranking

Grand Island’s state championship boys volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the state among Division 2 teams in the final rankings of the season by the New York Volleyball Coaches Association. McQuaid of Rochester was ranked No. 1 in Division I.

Three WNY teams were ranked in the girls poll. Orchard Park was fifth in Class AA, Portville was No.2 in Class C and Panama was No. 2 Class D.

Clare, Freedenburg make college commitments

Two Western New York high school athletes have made commitments to continue their careers in college.

Barker’s Katrina Clare, an All-Western New York field hockey selection in 2017 and 2018, has committed to Geneseo.

Chloe McHugh Freedenberg of Lakeview, a student at Mount Mercy Academy, signed a National Letter of Intent to row at Temple. She is a member of the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association.