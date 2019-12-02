Bills' first challenge: Replicating Lamar Jackson in practice

As part of the Buffalo Bills' preparation for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Bills will need someone to run the scout team.

Given Jackson's multidimensional abilities, that could be a challenge.

"It’s tough. There are not a lot of guys on rosters around the NFL that can mimic what Lamar does," coach Sean McDermott said Monday. "If you have them, they are probably starting. There's a fine line there. We’ll do the best we can. That’s one thing I know, we’ll do the best we can. We’ll see.

"We’ve got some thoughts and we still have some time. You almost want to have one guy here, one guy there, one guy over there and just say, 'Go.' He’s so fast."

McDermott said preparation for Baltimore began on Friday, although the team took some time off to heal from the two games in five days with wins against Denver and Dallas. The coaches also took a day off to spend time with their families.

"He's very unique, a very talented player and they use him in a very unique way," McDermott said of Jackson. "I don't think there's been a defense to crack the code, so to speak."

McDermott described the Ravens as one of, if not "the hottest team in football right now."

Nsekhe update

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is making progress from an ankle injury, McDermott said. He described Nsekhe as day to day, an improvement from the original week-to-week prognosis.