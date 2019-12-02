Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture

Here is what we know after Sunday’s games that impact the AFC playoff picture:

AFC East

The New England Patriots are 10-2 and have one-game lead. The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 after beating Dallas, 26-15, Thursday.

AFC wild card and seedings

The Bills have the third-best record in the AFC, but are in position as the first wild card in the AFC because of the division winners. Here are current seedings after Sunday’s games.

1. Baltimore (10-2) beat San Francisco, 20-17; wins tiebreaker with Patriots due to head-to-head win.

2. New England (10-2) lost at Houston, 28-22.

3. Kansas City (8-4) beat Oakland, 40-9.

4. Houston (8-4) beat New England, 28-22.

5. Bills (9-3) beat Dallas, 26-15.

6. Pittsburgh (7-5) beat Cleveland, 20-13; wins tiebreaker with Raiders on conference record and with Colts due to head-to-head win.

7. Tennessee (7-5) beat Indianapolis, 31-17.

8. Oakland (6-6) lost at Kansas City, 40-9; wins tiebreaker with Colts due to head-to-head win.

9. Indianapolis (6-6) lost to Tennessee, 31-17.

10. Cleveland (5-7) lost at Pittsburgh, 20-13.