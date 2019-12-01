Developer submits brownfield cleanup plan for North Tonawanda restaurant site

Clarence developer Lucian D. Visone Jr., who plans to place a restaurant next to his new apartment complex on the North Tonawanda waterfront, has submitted a brownfield cleanup plan for the site to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The 5-acre parcel at 624 River Road, owned by Visone subsidiary DLV Properties, includes a medical and dental office constructed in 1997. The company announced in June that most of the building would be converted into the third location of Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill.

In June, another Visone company, Rock One Development, opened a $20 million, 88-unit townhouse and apartment complex at 600 River Road.

DLV bought 624 River Road last December for $1.2 million. The site hosted an iron-smelting plant for about 100 years until 1972.

Soil tests disclosed an assortment of semivolatile organic chemicals along with arsenic, manganese and mercury, all within four feet of the surface.

The DEC is taking public comments until Dec. 27 on DLV's application for a state brownfield cleanup.