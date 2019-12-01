Sunday morning fire does $140,000 damage on LaSalle Avenue

A fire Sunday morning did an estimated $140,000 damage to a LaSalle Avenue home and slightly damaged a home next door, Buffalo fire investigators said.

Firefighters responded to the call of a house fire at 25 LaSalle just before 9:30 a.m. Fire investigators say the two-alarm fire started on a lower floor.

One firefighter suffered an injury to his hand and was transported to ECMC to be treated and there was minor exposure damage to 29 LaSalle Ave.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.