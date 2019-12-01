Shotgun threat leads to felony charge

A Collins man was arrested on a felony charge Friday after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man, State Police reported.

William E. Browne, 31, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, an E felony, plus second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Browne was taken into custody after a 911 call about a man with a gun on Main Street in Collins, according to the report. He was arraigned in Collins Town Court, where an order of protection was issued, and was released on his own recognizance.