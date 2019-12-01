Share this article

Senior housing plan at former Military Road School requires environmental cleanup

A plan to construct senior housing on the site of a long-closed public school in the Town of Niagara will include an environmental cleanup.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced last week that a brownfield cleanup plan has been submitted for Military Road School, which closed in 1992 and was heavily damaged in an arson fire July 19.

In 2016, developers David M. Stapleton and David Tosetto and their company, 4185 Military Road Inc., showed the town their housing concept for the two-story, 24,000-square-foot school, which was damaged by the fire.

Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said Sunday the town has condemned the building but gave the company an extension of time to demolish it because of the brownfield application. The company's DEC application said part of the building might be saved.

Testing at the site has uncovered radioactive fill beneath the parking lot, asbestos in the building, benzene in the groundwater and hydrocarbons, chromium and lead in the soil, the application said.

Thomas J. ProhaskaThomas J. Prohaska– Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

