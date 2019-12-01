Ripley man arrested for second time in 8 days

A Ripley man was arrested for the second time in eight days about 6 p.m. Sunday after deputies responded to a burglary call at a home on West Main Street in the Town of Ripley, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Edwin S. Munson, 34, of Burto Avenue, was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies said Munson allegedly violated an order of protection, damaged property and choked another person in the presence of children under the age of 17.

State Police assisted deputies in finding Munson, who had fled. He was taken for centralized arraignment at the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is held without bail. Westfield Village Police also assisted.

Munson was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Nov. 23 after a police dog flushed him out of hiding in a Town of Ripley home. At that time, he was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.