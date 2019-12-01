Jalen Bradberry leads Park past Middle Early College

Park School won its second game in two days to open the season, defeating Middle Early College, 74-55, on Sunday. The Pioneers had defeated University Prep of Rochester, 77-70, in the opener on Saturday.

Transfer Jalen Bradberry, an All-Western New York first-team selection last season at Niagara Falls, led the winners with 26 points on top of the 23 he scored against University Prep on Saturday.

Park took charge early, outscoring the visiting Kats, 20-3, in the first quarter. It was 39-20 at halftime.

John Orogun had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Jamond Jones, who was Player of the Year in Yale Cup I and fourth-team All-WNY last season, led Middle College with 18 points.

North icers win

Williamsville North triumphed over West Seneca West, 6-2, at Northtown Center for its second victory in two starts.

The Spartans will head to the Albany area for games this weekend against Shenendehowa on Saturday and Saratoga on Sunday.

Joe Lobrutto, Blake Dewey and Ryan Kelly scored goals for Starpoint and Tyler Kalota assisted on two for Starpoint in a 3-0 triumph over Kenmore West at LECOM Harborcenter.

A.J. White had 14 saves for the shutout.

Max Pelino stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced in the nets for Kenmore West.

Two girls games on tap

Two games are on the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation schedule for Monday.

Defending Fed champion FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) will face HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) in a 4 p.m. game at the West Seneca Rink. FLOP is undefeatd in two Fed starts.

LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) will take on the NiCo Lady Warriors at 8:15 p.m. at Hyde Park.