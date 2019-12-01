New Lewiston solar project is caught in moratorium, supervisor says

Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said last week that a nearly 24-acre solar power project at 1815 Ridge Road will be subject to the town's new six-month moratorium on large-scale, ground-based solar panel installations.

The Niagara County Planning Board gave nonbinding approval to the project Nov. 18, when county senior planner Amy Fisk told the board the request was submitted in time to beat the moratorium the Town Board imposed Nov. 14.

However, Broderick said he consulted with Town Attorney Thomas D. Seaman, who said the moratorium would apply to the new 4-megawatt Borrego Solar Systems project, which would place about 18,000 solar panels roughly in the middle of a 5,000-foot-deep parcel owned by Richard Washuta.

It would be the fourth solar project in northeastern Lewiston and the third developed by Borrego. The other projects are on Swann, Moore and Williams roads. The first is nearly complete, the second is under construction by Precision Solar Renewables and the third was approved Nov. 14 by the Town Board.