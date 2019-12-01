My View: Do ask and do tell about family histories

By Adele Haas

Last Christmas, our grandson Jonathan gave us the gift of an ancestry kit. We were amused, but we provided the required (ahem) spit and off it went with both of us content that we each already knew as much as was available about our respective family backgrounds and, truthfully, there were no surprises but generally we were pleased that what we had been told was affirmed in our test results. True Buffalonians, I am of Polish descent and my spouse is mostly half Irish and half German (ergo our last name) with a sprinkling of French on his mother’s side.

It is so easy to take things for granted while your elders are still there to tell you their stories, but attend any funeral of a person who passed at an advanced age, and you will hear a wistfulness from family, mostly saying, I wish I had asked Dad or Grampa more, I thought he would be with us forever. Some family stories are painful to recall; ask anyone related to a warrior from the Greatest Generation: They did their job, did their best to forget the horrors, were quietly proud of having done their duty and then got on with life. But they could have shared their stories, stories that needed to be heard, if they had been asked before it was too late.

Many thanks to the Buffalo News for honoring our military heroes with weekly articles about their service. What a wonderful way to open the gates of sharing and what a good reminder for us to be grateful for the sacrifices of others.

My father was too young for World War I and too old for World War II, but he was a young immigrant who, at 18, left a country and family he loved and legally entered this country with pennies in his pocket but with job opportunities greater than he had left. He studied English in night school, became a citizen, worked hard and with the opportunities his new country provided, was able to send his three children to college and grad school. Along the way, he did share some of his story, but I, too, wished that I had learned and asked more. The first generation of an immigrant often wants to meld into the present and erase the old fashioned past, but by the third there is a thirst for wanting to know who we are, where we came from and could I have been as brave as those who preceded me?

I hope so. You learn from the past that there is a reason for the color of your eyes or your drawing talent, for the gift of learning languages easily and having a way with animals, Having a green thumb or being able to sing. We are all here as the sum of parts of many others. It is good to find out that we stand on the shoulders of brave, talented, loving, forebears. (Or even horse thieves. Let’s face it, not all family members were perfect and that does make for an interesting story – unless you too have taken this up).

They all had a story to tell, as you do too. Share with your family. Someday, they will be grateful to you for helping them to understand who they are. We are fortunate to live at a time and in a place where we can choose our future. We are especially blessed. because we are here as Americans and the bravery of those who preceded us gave us many opportunities. We thank them by making them as proud of us as we are proud to be related to them.

Thanks, Dad.

Adele Haas of Amherst wishes she had asked more questions about her heritage.