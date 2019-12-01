Lockport Council may not be able to pass union contracts, president says

The Lockport Common Council may not be able to muster enough votes to approve two labor contracts already ratified by the unions, Council President Mark S. Devine said Saturday.

Devine said he withdrew the contracts from the Council's agenda last week because he knew they wouldn't pass. The Council will discuss them again Wednesday.

The Civil Service Employees Association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees both have lacked contracts since 2012.

The new CSEA contract includes an immediate 4% pay raise plus two lump-sum payments of $1,500, followed by annual 2% raises through 2025. The AFSCME contract includes a 6% raise in 2020, 2% annual raises from 2021 through 2025 and a 1.5% raise in 2026. The Buffalo News obtained copies of both tentative agreements.

Devine said he voted against the 2020 city budget, which passed on Mayor Michelle M. Roman's tiebreaking vote, because it didn't fund the raises. However, he said a potential source of funds is the city's $7 million surplus, mentioned in the State Comptroller's Office budget analysis.