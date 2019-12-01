Historian, music hall founder to speak twice this week in the Tonawandas

Rick Falkowski, founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Music Award, will discuss his latest book in two appearances this week in the Tonawandas.

Falkowski will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., and at 1 p.m. Friday in the City of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St.

The book is titled "Profiles Volume 1: Historic and Influential People from Buffalo and WNY – The 1800s." It includes biographical sketches of 100 people who helped shape local history during the 19th century.

For his North Tonawanda appearance, Falkowski will emphasize the early 1800s and Niagara County people. The Tonawanda talk will feature the late 1800s, the growth of Buffalo-area industry and the construction of the Delaware Avenue mansions.

The 315-page book is available in local stores and on Amazon. Falkowski also is the author of a 2017 book on Buffalo music and entertainment history.